Missing Millinocket women found on remote logging road

A pair of missing Millinocket women were found Tuesday morning after a pilot with the Maine Warden Service spotted them on a remote logging road in western Piscataquis County.

Aprylle Tapley, 40, and her friend Tammy Michaud, 44, were last seen Sunday near the Golden Road and Telos Road intersection by a game warden near Ripogenus Dam on Chesuncook Lake, west of Baxter State Park, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

Tapley and Michaud became stuck after their 2016 Kia Sportage SUV struck a rock and punctured their oil pan on Caucomgomoc Road near Caucomgomoc Lake in T6 R15, Latti said. T6 R15 is located in western Piscataquis County.

Jeff Beach, a pilot with the warden service, spotted the pair about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday while searching for them. Ten game wardens who were searching the area for the pair then drove to their location to assist them in getting out of the area, Latti said.

A tow truck retrieved the disable Kia.

Latti said game wardens have responded to several broken down vehicles on Maine backcountry roads in the past week, and urged anyone traveling on remote roads to use caution and be prepared with the proper gear. He said to let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.