Opening of Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory delayed

A malfunctioning fire suppression system is delaying the seasonal opening of the observatory at the Penobscot Narrows Bridge until at least next week.

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory was due to open May 1, but it’s opening is being delayed several days, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The Transportation Department cited malfunctioning in the observatory’s fire suppression system as the cause for the delay.

The 2,120-foot-long cable-stayed bridge carries U.S. Route 1 over the Penobscot River, connecting Verona Island to Prospect. It replaced the Waldo-Hancock Bridge, built in 1931.

The observatory, which opened in May 2007, is the tallest public bridge observatory in the world, according to the Transportation Department. It is one of four bridge observatories in the world, with the other three located in China, Thailand and Slovakia.

