Judge finds Maine woman guilty of murder of 4-year-old Kendall Chick

AUGUSTA, Maine — A superior court justice on Tuesday found 44-year-old Shawna Gatto guilty of depraved indifference murder in the Dec. 8, 2017, of 4-year-old Kendall Chick at their Wiscasset home.

Superior Court Justice William Stokes delivered his verdict just before 2 p.m. at the Capitol Judicial Center, where less than a month ago he presided over Gatto’s bench trial.

Chick was the granddaughter of Gatto’s fiance, Stephen Hood. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services removed Chick from her mother’s custody and placed her with Gatto and Hood three years before her death.

Gatto pleaded not guilty to the crime and waived her right to a jury trial.

During the weeklong trial, experts from the Maine State Police crime lab testified that Chick’s DNA and what they surmised to be her blood stains had been found throughout the Wiscasset home, and the state’s medical examiner testified that Chick died from blunt force trauma to her head, a “catastrophic” traumatic injury to her abdomen and chronic “child abuse syndrome,” or multiple injuries to many parts of her body over time.

Prosecutors played recorded interviews with Gatto in which she described Chick as “very accident-prone” and said she “wondered a few times if she could feel pain because she never cried.”

Hood, who testified for the prosecution, told the court that he saw bruises and other injuries on his granddaughter throughout her life. He added that when he questioned Gatto about them, she said the child “would be fine.”

But Gatto’s defense attorneys, Jeremy Pratt and Philip Cohen, said too much remains unknown about Chick’s death to convict Gatto, and then focused on Hood as a potential alternative suspect in the murder.

Hood said DHHS had only checked on Chick once during the more than three years she was in the couple’s custody.

Gatto did not take the stand in her own defense.

Gatto could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

This story will be updated.