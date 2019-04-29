York
April 29, 2019
Ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing Maine altar boy faces May sentencing

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald via AP
Former Massachusetts priest Ronald Paquin, convicted of sexually abusing an alter boy repeatedly on trips to Maine in the 1980s, sits in the York County Superior Court on the opening day of his trial, Nov. 26, 2018. The delayed sentencing of the defrocked Massachusetts priest is scheduled for late May. Officials at York County Superior Court in Alfred said Paquin will be sentenced on May 24, 2019.
The Associated Press

The delayed sentencing of a defrocked Massachusetts priest convicted of sexually abusing an altar boy is scheduled for late May.

Officials at York County Superior Court in Alfred said 76-year-old Ronald Paquin will be sentenced on May 24. A pair of men testified they were altar boys when he invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly. The jury returned guilty verdicts on 11 of 24 gross sexual misconduct charges involving one of the men.

Paquin had been slated for sentencing in early March, but his attorney filed a motion requesting a mental health evaluation.

He spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually abusing another altar boy in that state and was released in 2015 before being taken into custody in Maine.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

 


