7 towns approve Dover-Foxcroft hospital’s proposed merger with Northern Light Health

More than halfway through the process, seven of eight HAD 4 communities have given approval to the proposed merger between Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health, a statewide system comprised of hospitals across Maine.

The non-binding town meeting votes on the plan have been scheduled across a dozen HAD 4 communities from April 20 to 30 to help area legislators make a decision on submitting a bill to amend the hospital district charter to pave the way for a merger.

Residents of Dover-Foxcroft and Willimantic became the latest towns to approve the plan. As part of the annual town meeting on Saturday, residents in Dover-Foxcroft approved the plan via a count of 136-7 at the annual town meeting and that same day a similar question passed 11-8 at a Willimantic special town meeting.

A majority of residents in Abbot and Monson approved the proposal via respective special town meeting votes of 23-13 and 20-6 on Thursday evening.

The Dexter Town Council unanimously approved the plan on April 11. In Bradford, the tallies were 20 residents in favor and one opposed on April 22.The next night the measure passed 25-0 in Milo.

Cambridge is the lone community to reject the merger plan in a 22-12 vote at the first of 12 special town meetings April 20.

In February, directors of HAD 4, the quasi-municipal entity that owns and oversees the hospital, voted 15-3 to proceed toward a merger agreement. Last month, Northern Light directors unanimously approved the merger. Those involved have cited finances and a continuation of services — such as primary care, inpatient, OB, ER, ambulance and oncology — as key reasons for pursuing the merger.

At several public forums earlier in the month, Mayo Vice President of Finance and CFO Nancy Glidden said the hospital has been experiencing operating losses since 2010, and over the last three years the deficit has averaged $1.6 million annually. She said the hospital has incurred an operating loss of about $1.5 million through the first five months of the fiscal year, and this could project to about $4 million by year’s end.

During the Thursday night meeting at Abbot’s town hall, Rep. Norm Higgins, I-Dover-Foxcroft, explained he, Reps. Paul Stearns, R-Guilford, and Steven Foster, R-Dexter, and Sen. Paul Davis, R-Sangerville, started meeting with Mayo Regional Hospital officials in November as well as meeting with other legislators in Augusta.

Higgins said the merger proposal calls for a 5-year agreement between Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health, including a continuation of clinical services for the next half decade.

“It’s not a guarantee but it gives us some assurances core services will be here for a 5-year period, after that — like anything with health care — who knows,” he said.

The representative said he and his colleagues asked that four public forums be held across HAD 4. Davis submitted a bill requiring town meetings be held in the 12 communities with a selectmen’s/town meeting form of government prior to May 7.

“It took a little while longer than we wanted but the governor signed the bill,” Higgins said. “Why did we want this bill, in town meeting you have a lot of give and take, two-way conversations,” he added, saying this discussion does not happen with a referendum. “As legislators, we wanted to make sure there are town meetings.”

He said the HAD 4 charter describes the process for dissolving the district but there is not language for a merger. Higgins said he was involved in the formation of what is today Mayo Regional Hospital more than four decades ago, and “they never envisioned a merger at the time; I know I didn’t envision a merger at the time.”

When asked, Higgins said the final decision on a charter amendment to allow the merger to happen would be made in Augusta. “It will eventually be the Legislature and it would take a bill to go through the committee process with a public hearing,” he said. Higgins said should the bill proceed out of committee it would go to a vote in the House and Senate.

Abbot Select Board Chair Mickey Knowles said at previous meetings on the topic, Mayo Inpatient and Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. David McDermott has talked about potential merger benefits for patients.

“If there was a merger healthcare would be improved so much in this area,” Knowles said.

McDermott explained by saying a duty of his is recruiting providers and “one of the things we are finding is specialists are sub-specialists; we can’t get a general orthopedist.” Instead, these doctors are focusing on specific joints such as shoulders and hips.

As part of Northern Light Health these specialists would be able to travel to Mayo Regional Hospital, McDermott said.

Not everyone favors the merger.

“I can tell you HAD 4 is pulling the wool over our eyes,” Cambridge Select Chair Michael R. Weston said several days after the Somerset County community’s 22-12 vote against the merger plan. “They have $26,411,877 in liquid assets and they are trying to say they are millions of dollars in debt.”

Weston said the $26 million could enable the hospital to finance itself for at least six years before there is a need to levy any taxes on the 13 member communities to pay for debt.

“It’s a mess; the board of directors tried to sidestep the charter that brought HAD 4 into existence, they are trying to change without talking to us,” he said. He added that after pressure there were the public forums, but the closest session to Cambridge was held in Guilford.

“If the citizens of the district wake up and read the facts they will see they are being hoodwinked,” Weston said. “It’s hard for citizens to get the facts, they are getting an opinion.”

Weston said should the merger proceed, the $26 million in liquid assets and about $51 million in hospital real estate would be handed over from the HAD 4 member towns to Northern Light Health.

“That’s a lot of money to these little communities,” he said. “We need to hold on to our assets.”

These concerns have been described in a letter Weston sent to the local delegation to Augusta, more than a dozen legislators, Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey.

The final five communities will be having votes Tuesday and Wednesday, with Atkinson, Guilford, Parkman and Sebec all on Monday evening and the Sangerville special town meeting set for Tuesday evening.