Town seeks families of 5 people whose cremated remains were abandoned decades ago

The town of Guilford took to social media Monday to try one last time to find family members of five people whose cremated remains were abandoned decades ago.

According to the town’s Facebook post, five sets of cremains are still being held at the town office, with some dating back more than four decades.

[Why more Mainers are choosing to be cremated]

“We have tried to locate the associated families to no avail,” the post reads, in part. “These ashes will be interred, unmarked, in the town-owned lot at Elmwood Cemetery just prior to Memorial Day unless a claim is made by any family members. … Whoever they are, whatever they were, they deserve better than this.”

[Trend toward cremations could help save Portland’s Evergreen Cemetery]

The people whose cremains were left unclaimed are: Eva D. Batcher, from the Skowhegan area, abandoned in 1977; Benjamin Stanley, from the Skowhegan area, abandoned in 1977; Stewart Macomber, from the Guilford area, 1979; Sumner Dyer, Guildford area, 1986; Dennis Casey, Guildford-Monson, 1986.

The town is urging anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of any relatives of the deceased to contact the town office.