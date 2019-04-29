Climate change inspired 25 protesters who were arrested at Bath Iron Works

Twenty-five protesters, including an 87-year-old Nobleboro woman, were arrested Saturday morning outside Bath Iron Works after allegedly blocking traffic during a christening ceremony for the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson.

The protesters, placed in plastic handcuffs and arrested by Bath police, Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies and Maine state troopers, were charged with the Class E misdemeanor of obstructing a public way.

Fifty to 75 members of Maine Veterans for Peace, Durham Quaker Meeting, Midcoast Peace and Justice Group, Pax Christi Maine, Peace Action Maine and the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space lined the sidewalks on Washington Street early Saturday morning before stepping into the roadway and blocking traffic for approximately an hour.

The group said their act of civil resistance was to protest the destroyer’s christening and demand that Bath Iron Works convert its mission to working to halt climate change.

At approximately 9 a.m., the group walked into Washington Street and blocked traffic, according to Bath police Deputy Chief Robert Savary.

Protesters allegedly stood at the front and back of a bus carrying people to the christening ceremony, preventing it from moving. Eight protesters at the rear of the bus were arrested after refusing to move, Savary said.

Police then blocked that section of Washington Street with police vehicles, as a large group of protesters remained on Washington Street.

At about 9:30 a.m., another group of protesters allegedly blocked King Street — some lying in the street — and were arrested after refusing to leave the roadway, Savary said.

A group of protesters remained on Washington Street until police ordered them to leave. All roads were opened to traffic at approximately 10 a.m.

Suzanne Hedrick, 87, of Nobleboro said in a statement that she spoke with U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, in Augusta last week during a Youth Day of Action on Climate Crisis.

“I told Chellie that many in the peace community were upset with her inability to address the massive defense budget,” Hedrick wrote in an email.

“Endorsing the Conversion Campaign addresses these truths and provides a rational ‘lens’ through which to ‘see’ an apocalyptic reality,” Dud Hendrick, 77, of Deer Isle, a member of Maine Veterans for Peace, said in a statement. “The absolute imperative of ‘conversion’ is all the more undeniable to us in Maine, having the longest coastline in the nation.”

In addition to the Hedricks, police arrested Ellen Barfield, 62, of Baltimore, Maryland; Meredith Bruskin, 71, of Swanville; Carolyn Coe, 71, of Freeport; Donald Cunning, 72, of New Jersey; Michael Donnelly, 82, of Brunswick; Daniel Ellis, 71, of Brunswick; James Freeman, 70, of Verona Island; Sophia Ridgely Fuller, 72, of Belfast; Mary Garvey-Donnelly, 80, of Brunswick; Ethan Hughes, 48, of Belfast; Constance Jenkins, 71, of East Blue Hill; Natasha Mayers, 72, of Whitefield; Julius Orkin, 80, of New Jersey; Roy Pingel, 71, of Queens, New York; Jason Rawn, 45, of Lincolnville; Judith Robbins, 70, of Sedgwick; Mark Roman, 77, of Solon; Lisa Savage, 62, of Solon; Virginia Schneider, 60, of South Portland; Dixie Searway, 81, of Parsonsfield; Robert Shetterly, 72, of Brooksville; and Russell Wray, 64, of Hancock.

All were booked and bailed from the Bath Police Department. They are scheduled to appear at West Bath District Court on June 18.

This story will be updated.