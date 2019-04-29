Wardens were looking for man missing since September when they found remains in Bangor woods

The Maine Warden Service was looking for a man who had been missing since September when it came upon human remains Sunday morning in Bangor.

The warden service was looking for Thomas Lynch, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters. The search party found remains in the same place where Lynch went missing in September 2018, in a wooded area behind Walmart on Stillwater Avenue. He was 47 when he went missing.

Lynch’s daughter, Hannah Lynch, said she received a phone call from a Bangor Police Department detective Sunday telling her that investigators found a cell phone and clothing with the remains matched those of her father.

An autopsy is expected later this week to officially identify the remains.

Hannah Lynch described her father as a loving man with a good sense of humor.

“He made my sister Stevie her first bed and a tree house outside,” she said. “We all knew the tree house was for him, though.”

Thomas Lynch was a star athlete during his time at Bangor High School, winning awards for his contributions to the Bangor Rams team. He went on to win a basketball scholarship to Husson University.