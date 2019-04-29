Aroostook
April 29, 2019
Aroostook

Old Town resident dies after head-on collision in Aroostook County

Maine State Police | BDN
One driver died and two others were injured in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Bridgewater.
By Staff, Presque Isle Star-Herald
A 73-year-old driver from Old Town died after a head-on collision on Route 1 in Bridgewater on Sunday afternoon that also seriously injured two other people.

Maine state troopers who investigated the crash said it appeared that a 2018 Honda CRV was traveling southbound about 3:30 p.m. when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane where it collided head on with an oncoming 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

Bridgewater firefighters and first responders tended to the victims at the scene, and the CRV’s 73-year-old driver was taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where the individual died.

Police are not identifying the deceased until family members can be notified.

The ambulance service also transported the driver of the 2018 Toyota 4Runner, 62-year-old Steven Corriveau of Van Buren, and his passenger, 59-year-old Brenda Corriveau of Van Buren, to the Presque Isle hospital. Both were transferred from there to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, one by ambulance and one by LifeFlight helicopter.

Route 1 in Bridgewater was closed for a short time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published in The County.


