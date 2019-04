Two people were hurt Sunday morning in a rollover crash in Buxton.

A car traveling along Rocky Dundee Road about 1:13 a.m. rolled over multiple times along a ditch before coming to a rest facing in the opposite direction, according to Buxton Fire and Rescue.

The two people inside the car were injured, but only one was taken to an area hospital, according to Buxton Fire and Rescue. The other occupant declined.

The crash remains under investigation.