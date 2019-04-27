Head-on crash in Ellsworth injures 5 and closes Route 1A, police say

ELLSWORTH, Maine — As many as five people were injured Saturday in a head-on crash on Route 1A.

Police said a man driving a pickup truck, as well as a man, woman, and two children in a sport utility vehicle were taken to area hospitals after the collision, which was reported at around 12:30 p.m.

The crash occurred in front of Ellsworth Audio near Sunrise Glass. Police and firefighters blocked Route 1A, which is also known as Bangor Road, for at least 30 minutes after the crash. As of 2 p.m., traffic on Route 1A was open to one lane.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. Police said they hoped to provide more information later Saturday.

Route 1A intersects with Old Mill Road, State Street and North Street, plus a rail trail, in the immediate vicinity of the crash. Residents described it as one of the busier intersections of Ellsworth.

The crash was the second serious incident to occur at the intersection in about a week. A vehicle on Old Mill Road or North Street crashed through a fire hydrant and totaled a parked box truck at 9:30 p.m. on the previous Saturday.