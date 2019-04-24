After weeklong search, police arrest Aroostook County man in Bangor

Police arrested Chad Peterson, 27, in Bangor on Sunday night after Caribou and Aroostook County police a week earlier issued warrants for his arrest on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

“We were given a description of a vehicle that Mr. Peterson might be driving, and discovered that vehicle on Godfrey Boulevard in Bangor,” Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said Wednesday.

Peterson, who lives in Caribou, initially provided a false name, but eventually admitted that he was in fact Chad Peterson, according to Betters.

Officers then took Peterson into custody, served him with a protection from abuse order, and charged him with one count of operating a vehicle after suspension and one count of violation of conditions of release. He also is being held on the outstanding warrants tied to the domestic violence terrorizing charge.

Betters said that Peterson remains at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

News archives indicate that Peterson’s criminal history includes convictions for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in 2014, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention in 2016, and criminal threatening in 2017. Court records also state that Peterson was sentenced to 27 days in jail for a probation violation in March of 2018, and 146 days in jail for a probation violation last September.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

This story was originally published in The County.