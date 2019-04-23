Rising rivers continue to pose risk across Maine

Parts of Maine could see some minor flooding Monday into Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday for a few locations.

Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Caribou, said there’s water over some roads in eastern Aroostook County, with a few rivers above their banks. Flood warnings are in place for the Mattawamkeag above Mattawamkeag, the Big Black River near Big Black and the St. John River near Fort Kent.

Late last week, there were concerns parts of Aroostook County could see significant flooding, but Maloit said other than some ice jam flooding, it has generally been minor.

“Basically, we got a little less than we were expecting, and snow melt wasn’t quite as rapid as there’d been some indication it could be,” he said.

To the south, there are warnings for minor flooding in effect for the Androscoggin River in Auburn and the Kennebec in Augusta, North Sidney and Skowhegan.

The weather service says some rain expected later this week could slow the drop in river levels.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.