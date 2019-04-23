Jared Golden asks feds to delay fishing restrictions that aim to protect whales

PORTLAND, Maine — U.S. Rep Jared Golden, a Democrat who represents Maine’s 2nd District, on Tuesday asked federal officials to reconsider new rules meant to protect North Atlantic right whales. Maine lobstermen say the proposed changes would significantly harm their fishing.

New regulations proposed by the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team (TRT) ask mariners to travel around an area east of Boston because of the presence of the whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said North Atlantic right whales were spotted in or near shipping lanes in the area, and it’s asking mariners to avoid it until May 5. The agency said a group of 11 right whales was seen in the area April 19.

The Atlantic right whale population numbers about 411. Rules that protect the whales could be expanded soon. The Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team is meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, from Tuesday to Friday to discuss potential gear restrictions, area closures and other regulations that could significantly affect Maine’s lobster industry.

As those meetings started, Golden questioned the tool used to determine the health of the right whale population, and asked NOAA to re-evaluate its approach and delay any rulemaking.

Golden said in a release that he is “deeply troubled” by the manner the TRT plans to reduce right whale mortality by 60 percent to 80 percent, and by “the impact its actions may have on the future viability of our lobster fleet.”

“I find it difficult to understand how a comprehensive strategy to protect an endangered species can be developed and agreed upon when the management tool relies on outdated inputs and was only made available days before the TRT meeting,” he said in a prepared statement.

Golden did not respond to a request for additional information Tuesday.