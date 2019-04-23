Former Gorham fraternity house to be converted to sober-living home

The former Sigma Nu fraternity house near the Gorham campus of the University of Southern Maine is set to be reopened as a sober-living home after its new owners signed a three-year lease with Maine Reentry Services LLC, the Gorham Times reported.

Maine Reentry Services plans to open what it will call Courage House on June 1, providing “accountable housing” for as many as 15 former inmates transitioning to life outside prison, the Times reported.

[New sober-living home for women opening in Camden after burst of donations]

The residents will have access to off-site clinical services, and sign an agreement to stay sober and submit to regular testing, according to the Times.

Maine Reentry Services owner Rob Korobkin told The Gorham Times the 24 School St. home hopes to “provide the support and accountability [former inmates] need to become good citizens” while also reducing recidivism. He said 56 percent of former inmates return to prison within three years of their release.

[The unregulated industry that’s grown with the opioid death toll]

The Times reported that several local residents and businesses expressed concerns about the project during a recent Town Council meeting, but that town officials said the sober-living home is a permitted use in that location and the town cannot prevent the project from moving forward.

The building was home to Sigma Nu from 1978 until 2016.