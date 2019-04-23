Company eyes adding sports complex to 500-acre Scarborough Downs project

The team developing the property around the Scarborough Downs horse-racing track announced Tuesday they’ve reached a deal with a company to potentially add a sports complex to the project.

The athletic venue could include pools, ice rinks, indoor and outdoor playing fields and spectator areas, according to an announcement by Crossroads Holdings, the group redeveloping the 500-acre Scarborough Downs site.

Crossroads signed an agreement with EDGE Sports Group to add a sports venue to the mixed-use project, which will include a downtown, neighborhood-style housing and a light industrial district.

The residential portion of the project includes 30 single-family homes, 48 condominiums and 48 apartment units. Crossroads Holdings said more than 50 percent of those housing units have been sold or placed under contract.

“The town is pleased with the progress of The Downs project, particularly the accelerated pace of the non-residential buildout,” Scarborough Manager Tom Hall said in a statement. “The involvement of the EDGE Sports Group and the construction of a commercial recreation center could serve as a catalyst to anchor the downtown portion of the project.”

EDGE is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine which sports facilities to include within The Downs property.

“Greater Portland is a growing region and is currently underserved in this capacity. We see a bright future for this type of athletic complex in Scarborough,” Brian DeVellis, president of EDGE, said in a statement. “We look forward to this process and plan to design something specific to the recreational needs of the community and the region.”

Two sets of local brothers — William, Marc and Rocco Risbara, as well as Peter and Richard Michaud — head up The Downs development group after purchasing the property in 2018 for $6.7 million.