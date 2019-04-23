Six accused of smuggling LSD and Suboxone into Maine jail

Six people have been charged by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with smuggling drugs into Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

A months-long investigation focused on a 23-year-old Topsham man, who allegedly enlisted the help of two Topsham teenagers, among others, to smuggle LSD and Suboxone into the jail while he was an inmate there.

Suboxone is a prescription medication used to treat adults who are dependent on opioids.

Alexander Laurelez was charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of Schedule W drugs and Class C felony trafficking in prison contraband, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Agents with the MDEA’s Mid-Coast District Task Force began investigating drug smuggling at the jail in January, focusing on Laurelez, working with a 17-year-old female and Kyle Brady, 19, of Topsham.

Laurelez allegedly instructed the two to hide the drugs between two pieces of paper inside an envelope marked “Legal Correspondence” and addressed and mailed to fellow inmate George Markos, 29, of Bath, according to McCausland.

In an apparent attempt to keep jail authorities from opening the letters, the envelopes allegedly carried a return address of a Maine law firm so they appeared to contain legal correspondence. The law firm had no knowledge or involvement in the alleged scheme, McCausland said.

Agents say another inmate, Devin Leonard, 26, of Wiscasset, coordinated with Laurelez to have Suboxone smuggled to him. Leonard allegedly had his girlfriend, Briana Ayers, 23, of Lewiston, mail Suboxone to the juvenile involved. She allegedly then mailed the letters to the jail.

On Feb. 27, jail investigators allegedly intercepted an envelope to the jail, addressed to Markos,that contained 17 Suboxone strips and three tabs of LSD.

On April 20, Laurelez, who had been released from the jail, was arrested again in Topsham and taken back to the Wiscasset jail. Bail was set at $10,000 cash.

The juvenile was charged with Class C felony unlawful furnishing of Schedule W drugs and trafficking in prison contraband and released to her parents.

Leonard was charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of Schedule W drugs and Class C felony trafficking in prison contraband at the Androscoggin County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges. Bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Markos, who is still an inmate at Two Bridges Regional Jail held on a probation violation, was charged with Class C felony aggravated furnishing of Schedule W drugs and Class C felony trafficking in prison contraband. No bail was allowed.

Brady was charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of Schedule W drugs and Class C felony trafficking in prison contraband at Cumberland County Jail, where is is being held on a probation hold.

Ayers was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with Class C felony aggravated furnishing of Schedule W drugs and Class C felony trafficking in prison contraband. She was taken to Androscoggin County Jail.

No information on court dates was immediately available on Tuesday.