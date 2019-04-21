Aroostook
April 21, 2019
Aroostook

Northern Maine university may replace damaged wind turbine with solar panels

Anthony Brino | BDN
A 300-ton crane is set up beside the campus wind turbine at the University of Maine Presque Isle, May 9, 2018. The turbine was heavily damaged in an April 1 fire.
The Associated Press

The University of Maine at Presque Isle is committed to green energy but not necessarily to replacing its wind turbine that caught fire a year ago.

Ben Shaw, the university’s chief business officer, said the campus is considering solar or other renewable energy projects in addition to turbine replacement.

The 600-kilowatt wind turbine caught fire last April. No one was hurt, but the housing for the turbine’s generator and other key mechanical components were destroyed.

The turbine was installed in 2009 at a cost of $2 million and generated 4.7 million kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to power 476 homes.

 


