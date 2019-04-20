Student medications stolen from Maine elementary school

Student medications were stolen from a Rockland elementary school during a break-in that occurred Saturday morning, according to police and school officials.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, according to Rockland Police detective Alex Gaylor, but medications appear to be the only thing stolen from the South School during the break-in, he said.

Entry into the school was gained through force, Gaylor said. There was damage to interior doors and windows. The school, which serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as pre-kindergarten, will be closed on Monday for repairs to be made.

Student medications that were kept in the nurse’s office over the April break were stolen, according to a post on the RSU 13 Facebook page. Parents of students whose medications were kept at the school “should make arrangements to replace them,” according to the post.

This is the second time that the South School has been broken into and student medications stolen, according to Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John MacDonald. A similar incident occurred two years ago, MacDonald said.

“I will say that this incident highlights the drug problem in our society [and] in our communities today. This is incredibly troubling and frustrating for both the staff and the parents as we work to maintain great schools for our students,” MacDonald said in an email Saturday.