Midcoast chef receives top honor from Maine hospitality group

A group representing Maine’s hospitality industry has named a longtime Rockland chef as its chef of the year.

Kerry Altiero, chef and owner of Cafe Miranda, was named as HospitalityMaine’s 2019 chef of the year last week in a press release from the nonprofit group. Altiero will be presented with the award at a gala hosted by the group next month in Portland.

Altiero opened Cafe Miranda on a side street in Rockland 26 years ago when the city was beginning to shake a gritty reputation. Two decades later, Altiero has proven to be one of the chefs who has helped to build the midcoast food scene.

“This award is for my staff, everybody that does this hard work every day under all the conditions we endure,” Altiero said in the release. “I am in the right town and the right place.”

Altiero has received numerous culinary awards in Maine, including winning Portland’s Harvest on the Harbor twice.

His restaurant has become known for its eclectic vibe and wide-ranging menu. Surrounded by flamingo and Elvis decor, patrons of Cafe Miranda can feast on anything from handmade pasta to wood-fired pizza and Asian-inspired fare.

HospitalityMaine is a nonprofit trade group that represents members of the state’s hospitality industry, according to its website.

In addition to the chef of the year award, HospitalityMaine named Danielle and Justin Walker, owner of Walkers Maine in Cape Neddick, as restaurateurs of the year. Gerard Kiladjian, general manager of the Portland Harbor Hotel and the Inn at Diamond Cove, was named as innkeeper of the year.