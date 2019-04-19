Search underway for Wisconsin man who fell into Kennebec River

The Maine State Police dive team, Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard continued to search Friday morning for a 35-year-old Wisconsin man who fell into the Kennebec River in downtown Bath late Thursday night.

The man, who police are not identifying pending notification of next of kin, was out with two friends and co-workers when he walked out onto a dock near the Kennebec Tavern and fell into the swollen river just before 10 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Robert Savary of the Bath Police Department.

Savary said police have no reason to suspect foul play.

Savary said the man worked for a subcontractor for Bath Iron Works.

Crews began searching before midnight, but suspended the search at 2 a.m. and resumed at 6 a.m. Friday, Savary said.

The stretch of the Kennebec River that runs through Bath is known for a strong current, and with water temperatures in the 40s, Savary said the search is now a recovery mission.