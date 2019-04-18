Holy Week and Easter services throughout Maine

Editor’s note: This is a running list of Holy Week and Easter services. If you have one to share with us, please email Rosemary Lausier at rlausier@bangordailynews.com.

BANGOR — Holy Week services at St. John Catholic Church, 217 York St: 6 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18; 8 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20; 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

BANGOR — Holy Week services at St. Mary Catholic Church, 768 Ohio St.: 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 7 a.m., 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

BANGOR — Hammond Street Congregational Church will hold its Holy Week and Easter services 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18 and Good Friday, April 19; 8 a.m. breakfast and 10 a.m. service Easter Sunday, Sunday, April 21. Open and affirming. Child care provided.

BANGOR — Holy Week services at All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway: 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service, April 21.

BANGOR — All Saints Catholic School will lead the Living Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 217 York St.

BANGOR — Easter Cantata, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Glad Tidings Church, 1033 Broadway. www.facebook.com/gtcbangor

BANGOR — Holy Week services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French St.: Liturgy with foot washing and stripping of altar, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18; Stations of the Cross noon-3 p.m. and liturgy 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; Sabbath prayers and meditation 9 a.m. and Great Vigil of Easter with baptist 7 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20; Festal Eucharist 8 a.m. and Festal Eucharist followed by egg hunt and Easter Bunny, Easter Sunday, April 21.

BANGOR — Crosspoint Church will host an open Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at the Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St. Admission is free and there will be live music and a message on the topic of “Who is Jesus.”

BANGOR — Easter at the Rock Church, 1195 Ohio St.: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18; 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 20; 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

BELFAST — Holy Week at First Baptist Church, 95 High St.: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18, service with Communion. The talk will be on Judas Iscariot; 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, Ecumenical service, sponsored by the Greater Bay Area Ministerium.

BELFAST — Easter morning sunrise service, sponsored by the Greater Bay Area Ministerium, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21. An Easter breakfast will be served 6-8:30 a.m. at First Church in Belfast, 104 Church St. Donations accepted. The Easter worship service will begin at 10 a.m.

BELFAST — Holy Week at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 95 Court St.: 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Thursday April 18, Maundy Thursday Agape Feast, parish hall, followed by Holy Eucharist; noon Good Friday, April 19, Holy Eucharist with the Rev. John Nieman; 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist with organ but no choir, Easter Sunday, April 21, and 10:15 a.m. Festive Holy Eucharist with choir and the Rev. John Nieman. Social coffee hour in the adjoining parish hall between the services. Church office at 338-2412 or visit www.stmargaretsbelfast.org.

BREWER — Holy Week services at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, corner of North Main and Holyoke streets: 6 p.m. Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar, Maundy Thursday, April 18; 6 p.m. Good Friday service, April 19; 6 p.m. Easter vigil including fire, water, bells (bring one to ring) and Eucharist, Saturday, April 20; and Easter Festival Eucharist, 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

BREWER — Holy Week at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 531 N Main St.: 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

BREWER — Holy Week at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 425 S Main St.: 6 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18; 5:30 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

BUCKSPORT — Holy Week at Bucksport United Methodist Church: 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18, Communion service and seder meal, 3 River Rd.; 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, East Chapel, Church Rd; 6 a.m. Easter sunrise with potluck continental breakfast, Sunday, April 20, East Chapel, Church Rd.; 10 a.m. Easter celebration service with Baptism and church membership, Sunday, April 20, 3 River Rd. For more information contact 469-3622 or 974-6386.

CAMDEN — Holy Week services at Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St.: 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service, April 18; community service noon Good Friday, April 19; sunrise service 5:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, Mount Battie, Camden Hills State Park, followed by breakfast at 6:15 a.m. in fellowship hall. Easter worship service 10:45 a.m.

CAMDEN — Holy Week at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7 Union St: 6:30 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18 followed by Adoration until 10 p.m. and closing prayer at 9:45 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

CASTINE — Sermon “Who Rolled Away the Stone? by the Rev. Margaret Beckman, 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine, 86 Court St.

CASTINE — Holy Communion and sermon “The Journey Begins” on the story of Mary, sister of Lazarus, with the Rev. Tim Hall, 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 14, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Fellowship and refreshments downstairs in the vestry. www.tcpoc.org. Holy Week schedule: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Service of Communion and Tenebrae, April 18; noon Ecumenical Good Friday Service, April 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church; April 19, individual Meditation on the Cross, noon-3 p.m. Friday, April 19, Main Street Church; Sunrise Easter Service, 5:45 a.m. Sunday, April 21, on the Castine Waterfront (next to the Wilson Museum); 9:30 a.m. Easter Service Sunday, April 21.

CHARLESTON — Easter Sunday adult Sunday School class, 10-10:45 a.m. on “Sheep and Shepherds in the Bible.” Worship service: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. lead by the Rev. Dr. L. Harry Soucy.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Holy Week services at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 1213 Dexter Road: 2 p.m. Good Friday Liturgy, April 19; 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service, April 21.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Easter Dessert Pie Sale will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the United Methodist Church of Dover-Foxcroft, 156 East Main St. The sale will end when the many varieties of homemade fruit and filled pies are sold out. $10 each. Use rear entrance of church. For information, call 564-8055 or e-mail doverfoxcroftumc@gmail.com .

EDDINGTON — Holy Week services at North Brewer-Eddington United Methodist Church, 31 Main St.: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18; 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 7:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service followed by Easter breakfast at 8:10 a.m., Easter egg hunt and worship “He Is Risen” at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21.

ELLSWORTH — Holy Week at St. Thomas Anglican Church, 373 Bangor Rd.: 1 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 4 p.m. Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 20; Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. April 21. For more information, call 667-2001.

GUILFORD — Early morning Easter service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 21, outside in front of Friends of Community Fitness Center, with breakfast served directly after at Guilford United Methodist Church, 3 School St. Regular Easter service 10 a.m. at the church. Services led by the Rev. Ann Beach.

HAMPDEN— Holy Week at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 70 Western Ave.: 10:30 a.m. 6 pm. Holy Thursday, April 18; 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

GLENBURN — Holy Week at Glenburn Evangelical Church, 911 Hudson Rd.: 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 8 a.m. Easter breakfast followed by 9:30 a.m. worship service, Sunday, April 21.

HANCOCK — Community sunrise service, 6 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, Hancock Point Wharf; traditional Easter service 9 a.m. April 21, Union Congregational Church of Hancock, 1368 Route 1. An open and affirming Congregation of the United Church of Christ. Call 422-3100 for further information.

LUBEC— A sunrise Easter Sunday mass will be celebrated at 6 a.m. April 21, at Sacred Heart Church, 14 Hamilton Street.

MILFORD — The Milford Congregational Church Holy Week: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18, followed by a service in the Undercroft; Easter service, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Milford Congregational Church, 126 Main Road.

MONROE — Holy Week services at Monroe Community Church, UCC, 28 West Main St.: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday worship, April 18; church open noon-3 p.m., plus 7 p.m. Good Friday worship, April 19; 5:30 a.m. Sunrise Easter Sunday service, April 21, Gesner Park, Route 139, and 9 a.m. Easter worship at the church. For information, call 525-4431 or email monroeucc@myfairpoint.net

OLD TOWN — Holy Week services at St. James’ Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Center streets: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18; 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service, April 21.

ORONO — Holy Week services at The Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main St.: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18, shared supper, hymn sing and communion in The Gathering Place; 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, Tenebrae Service in the sanctuary; 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 21, Penobscot Valley Country Club, 366 Main St.; 7 a.m. Easter breakfast, at church; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday worship, sanctuary.

PORTLAND — Presentations of the Stations of the Crossare scheduled across Maine during Holy Week. To view a listing of parishes offering the Stations of the Cross, including dates and times, visit the Diocese of Portland website at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/stations-cross.

PORTLAND — A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/Holy-Week-2019.

PORTLAND—-With prayers, reflection, and music, members of Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish in Portland will celebrate Good Friday at 3 p.m. April 19 by presenting the Living Stations of the Cross, following the steps that Jesus took to his crucifixion and death.The presentation will start in Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street. The stations will be said in Spanish, French and English. For more information, contact Dave Guthro, communications director for the Diocese of Portland, at (207) 321-7810 or dave.guthro@portlanddiocese.org.

PORTLAND—- An Easter Basket Blessing will be held 12 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20, at St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth Street. A priest will bless the baskets which are filled with items that will be used in Easter meals, including bread, eggs, kielbasa, ham, fish, and chocolate.

PORTLAND — Members of youth ministry and students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday, April 21. Parishes often include the Stations of the Cross in their Lenten observances because it is a season in which believers are called to deeper prayer and to reflect upon Christ’s passion and death. To view a listing of parishes offering the Stations of the Cross, including dates and times, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/stations-cross.

PORTLAND—-An Azande Mass for members of Greater Portland’s Sudanese Community will be celebrated 2 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, in the chapel of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street.

PRESQUE ISLE — Holy Week at Grand Memorial United Methodist Church, 79 Fleetwood St.: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Tenebrae, April 18; 12 p.m. Good Friday service, April 19; 8:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall, April 21.

ROCKLAND — Holy Week at Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St.: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18; 6 a.m. Easter sunrise service, Sunday, April 21, in chapel; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service, April 21, with music and Communion.

ROCKLAND — Holy Week at St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway: 6:30 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18 followed by Adoration until 10 p.m. and closing prayer at 9:45 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

ROCKLAND — Holy Week and Easter services and activities at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St., unless otherwise noted: Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17; Holy Eucharist with foot-washing, stripping of altar and Veneration of the Sacrament in the Garden of Repose, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18; self-directed Stations of the Cross all day and 7 p.m. Good Friday Liturgy, April 19; Great Vigil of Easter service 7:45 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20, at Nativity Lutheran; Choral Festival Eucharist 9 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, followed by brunch, then Easter egg hunt at noon and community dinner hosted by Adas Yoshuron Synagogue at 12:30 p.m.

ROCKPORT — Celebration of the Easter Vigil, 7:45 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20, Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old Country Rd. On Holy Saturday, April 20th there will be the celebration of the Easter Vigil at Nativity Lutheran Church at 7:45 pm. This is a community service.

THOMASTON — Holy Week at The Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist, 200 Main St.:5 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18 potluck dinner followed by a celebration of the Holy Eucharist with a stripping of the altar at 7 p.m.; 12 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, Good Friday liturgy with Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m.

THOMASTON — Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at the Town Landing. Breakfast to follow at the Thomaston Baptist Church, 212 Main Street.

WARREN — An Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Warren Free Public Library, followed by a free ceramic Easter egg painting event for children 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Second Congregational Church. Eggs and supplies provided by the church and Paint it Shoreself Ceramic shop in Rockland. Light refreshments available. Call 273-0183 for details.

WARREN — Holy Week Services at the Second Congregational Church, 252 Main St.: 6 p.m Maundy Thursday, April 18, Communion service; 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, service; doors open all day Holy Saturday, April 20; 6 a.m. sunrise service, 7-9 a.m. pancake breakfast, 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service, April 21. For information, contact the church office at 273-2338 or visit our website www.SECONDCONGREGATIONAL.org or our Facebook page.

WINTERPORT — Holy Week at St. Gabriel’s Church, 435 S Main St.: 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 19; 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

WINTERPORT — Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church will hold its Easter Sunday service 9 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at 796 Lebanon Rd. Coffee, desert and fellowship to follow.