State warns of Machias woman allegedly treating animals without veterinary license

State officials said Wednesday they’re taking the “unusual step” of publicly announcing that a Machias woman has been stripped of her license to work as a veterinarian.

The Maine State Board of Veterinary Medicine issued a statement saying Cynthia Cole Teer has not been licensed since January 2018, but that she has continued to work more than a year at Machias Animal Hospital despite that.

“[A]fter multiple communications, the board has become increasingly concerned about the health and safety of animals that are still being entrusted to her care,” the statement reads, in part.

A representative of the animal hospital told Bangor CBS affiliate WABI the hospital has no comment. Teer told NEWS CENTER Maine in June 2018 she was continuing to treat animals at that point, calling her dealings with the board a grueling experience and saying she still had clients standing by her.

The board claimed Teer lost her license after failing to comply with the terms of probation placed upon her in January 2014. A consent agreement between Teer and the board lists at least 19 complaints against Teer, including cases of what the board described as “gross negligence, incompetence [or] misconduct.”

The complaints include claims she improperly gave vaccinations to animals that were too sick or too young to receive them, that she gave the wrong medicine to a patient and several cases of inadequate record keeping of the treatments she’d administered.