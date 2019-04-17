Need a furry friend? Check out these adoptable pets from the Bangor Humane Society

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re still in need for a hiking buddy, now is your chance.

The Bangor Humane Society has three dogs up for adoption that are featured in the video above: Kia, Myiah and Duke.

Kia is an affectionate 6-year-old Terrier who does well with larger dogs and older children. You can read more about her here.

Myiah, 3, and Duke, 1, are a bonded pair of mixed breed dogs who are looking for a home together. Myiah is more reserved while Duke is an affection hog. You can read more about Myiah and Duke here.

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, contact the Bangor Humane Society at 207-942-8902.