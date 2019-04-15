Maine Marine allegedly killed by another Marine in South Carolina

A Standish man serving in the Marine Corp was allegedly shot and killed by a fellow Marine at a base in South Carolina.

Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, 21, was fatally shot about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort, and a suspect, 21-year-old Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, was taken into custody, according to the Marine Corps.

Both Marines were aircraft ordnance technicians assigned to an F-35B training squadron known as Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, the Marine Corps said.

Wallingford also volunteered with the Standish Fire Department, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

“Tyler was an incredible person who loved adventures. He was a firefighter in Standish and Beaufort, South Carolina. He loved the outdoors and loved skydiving. He was a true adventure seeker,” his aunt Amy Hansen told WGME.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating Wallingford’s death.