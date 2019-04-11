Body of missing man found in Acadia

A local man missing in Acadia National Park since Monday was found deceased Thursday afternoon, according to park officials.

The body of Adam “A.J.” Emmett, 45, was found along the shore off Ocean Drive between noon and 1 p.m., park spokeswoman Christie Anastasia said. His family has been notified, and his body has been recovered and sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta to determine the cause of death.

Emmett was last seen Monday at the Schooner Head Overlook on the eastern side of Mount Desert Island, near the park’s main entrance gate on Park Loop Road. Rangers became concerned and began looking for him when they noticed his car was still parked in the lot on Tuesday morning.

