Tudor-style home in Orrington destroyed in blaze

An Orrington home was destroyed Wednesday night by a fire that drew crews from nearly a dozen other communities.

The homeowner jumped from a second-story window to escape the blaze and was outside when firefighters with Orrington Fire and Rescue arrived at about 10:34 p.m., three minutes after the fire was reported, Chad Bean, assistant fire chief in Orrington, said Thursday.

The homeowner declined to be taken to a hospital in Bangor. A firefighter sustained a minor injury when he slipped on the snow but went back to fighting the blaze after being cleared by emergency medical technicians on the scene, according to Bean.

Crews entered the Tudor-style home at 631 Snows Corner Road but were driven back by the high heat of the flames, Bean said.

“The high cathedral ceilings and the open concept design of the home allowed the flames to spread quickly,” the assistant chief said.

Because there are no fire hydrants in that part of Orrington, the other crews brought tankers that went back and forth from hydrants along Route 15 with water to douse the blaze, Bean said.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene Thursday working to determine the cause of the blaze, Bean said.