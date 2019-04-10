Maine native to bring custom water filters to ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ TV show

A Lisbon High School graduate with degrees from Bates College and the University of Maine will appear on the ABC business pitch show “Shark Tank” Sunday, when he’ll try to sell the investor hosts on his burgeoning custom water filter company.

Eric Roy, 37, founded Hydroviv where he currently lives in Washington, D.C., the Sun Journal reported.

Hydroviv makes home and commercial water filters customized for the water of each customer, and made headlines for donating custom filters to families in Flint, Michigan, starting in 2015 to help that community respond to a crisis of dangerous lead levels in its drinking water.

On “Shark Tank,” entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of celebrity investors, who can pass on it or make an offer to invest.

“[You can] get exposure, you get a business partner, you get all this other stuff and you get investment — it’s like this little pressure cooker for a business to make magic happen,” Roy told the Sun Journal. “It’s really an incredible opportunity.”

The episode featuring Hydroviv is scheduled to air Sunday at 10 p.m.

Several other Maine natives have appeared on “Shark Tank,” and some have come away with big business opportunities.

Windham native Alanna York accepted an investment offer by “shark” investor Lori Greiner on the show in 2016, while in 2012, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran bought in on a lobster food truck business pitched by Cumberland County natives Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis.