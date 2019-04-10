Perry residents charged with illegal possession of elvers in southern Maine

A Washington County duo was arrested early Friday morning and charged with illegally possessing elvers after officials found them allegedly poaching on a small stream in Cumberland.

Saucony Apt, 25, and Tabitha Conley, 26, both of Perry, were charged with misdemeanor possession of elvers without a license, Maine Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols said.

The pair were arrested at a stream between Town Landing Road and Ledge Road by Maine Marine Patrol Officer Kenneth Conley, working with Officer Alex Hebert and Specialist Graham Hults.

They were each allegedly found with less than a pound of the baby glass eels that were reportedly fetching close to $2,000 per pound earlier this week.

Apt had been issued a summons on April 3 for the same crime. He was arrested on Friday.

Carroll was also charged with violation of conditions of release from a previous incident not related to marine resources, Nichols said.