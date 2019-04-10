Man reported missing in Acadia National Park

Rangers at Acadia National Park are looking for a man last seen in the park earlier this week.

Adam “A.J.” Emmett, 45, of Hancock County was spotted Monday morning near the Schooner Head Overlook, park officials said Wednesday. Schooner Head is on the eastern side of Mount Desert Island, near the park’s entrance station on the Park Loop Road.

Emmett is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds, according to park officials.

Acadia officials are asking for help in locating Emmett. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact rangers at 288-8791 or to call the Maine Warden Service at 973-3700.