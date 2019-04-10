Prisoner dies at Maine State Prison less than a week before release

A 53-year-old prisoner from Kennebec County died at the Maine State Prison Wednesday morning, less than a week before he was scheduled to be released, the state’s head of corrections confirmed.

Paul Rivera, who was slated to be released next Tuesday after nearly 11 years in prison for robbery, “passed away … at approximately 6:20 a.m.,” Maine Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Liberty said no foul play or any other suspicious activity is suspected. The commissioner said the attorney general’s office, state police and medical examiner were notified of the death, in accordance with Department of Corrections policy.