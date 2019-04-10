Jay man sentenced to 38 years for killing girlfriend with baseball bat

A Jay man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

James “Ted” Sweeney killed Wendy Douglass back in July 2017.

Police say Sweeney, who is deaf, killed her while she slept in her Jay home. The medical examiner ruled Douglass died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Prosecutors say police found a wooden baseball bat, covered in blood, inside the couple’s home.

Authorities say Sweeney gave police a note that said, “I am going to jail cause I hurt my girlfriend.”