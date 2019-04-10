Mother whose child was sickened after allegedly ingesting meth through breast milk faces new charges

A young mother who allegedly sickened her 7-month-old baby by passing methamphetamine through her breast milk has been arrested and charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, a Class B crime, and violating the conditions of her bail, a Class E crime.

Alyssa Murch, 21, of Bangor is expected to appear before a judge on the new charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video conference from the Penobscot County Jail.

Murch was arrested on a warrant issued by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Details about her arrest and alleged crime have not been released.

Murch has been free on $1,000 unsecured bail since Feb. 20 when she appeared before District Court Judge Bruce Jordan on three charges: aggravated furnishing of a scheduled drug, a Class B crime, along with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence assault, both Class D crimes.

The conditions of her release included that she not possess drugs, but she was allowed to have supervised visits with the child, who is in the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

She was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because she had not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury. She was not indicted in February or March. The grand jury next convenes April 24.

Murch originally was charged after Bangor police detectives were called to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 for a report that an unconscious child had been brought to the hospital after allegedly ingesting methamphetamine, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department, said in January.

The baby had regained consciousness by the time police arrived, he said.

Information about whether the child will recover completely has not been released.

If convicted, Murch faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the drug charges of aggravated furnishing and operating a methamphetamine lab. She faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on the child endangerment and domestic violence assault charges. The bail violation charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

This story will be updated.