Bernie Sanders says he’ll release 10 years of his tax returns by Monday

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who has faced pressure over when he would release his tax returns, said Tuesday he intends to do so by April 15.

Since Sanders entered the 2020 race in February he’s vowed to show his tax documents to the public, but offered no specific timetable for when.

Now Sanders says he’ll have a decade of tax returns available for viewing within a week.

“So you were staying up nights worrying about it?” Sanders quipped during an impromptu interview on Capitol Hill. “Be patient.”

Sanders, in confirming his plans, used the moment to get in a dig at his would-be opponent President Donald Trump, who has refused to release any tax documents.

“We’d like to release 10 years and we certainly hope the president will follow our lead,” Sanders said. “We’re going to release 10 years; we hope the president does.”

Several of Sanders’ Democratic primary challengers have released their tax returns, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The New York Times first reported Sanders’ definitive plans to release his returns by Tax Day. During that interview, Sanders, who rails against the wealthy, also conceded that he’s a millionaire.

“I wrote a best-selling book. If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too,” he said.

America Rising, the super PAC backing Trump’s re-election immediately seized upon that quote, blasting an email with the subject line: “One Percenter Bernie Makes The Case For Capitalism.”

Sanders’ personal financial disclosures, which he’s required to file as a member of Congress, show he received more than $880,000 in book royalties in 2017. His 2016 disclosure shows a similar amount earned from book royalties.

The documents also show more than two dozen mutual funds belonging to Jane O’Meara Sanders, the senator’s wife. The disclosures only provide a range for the values of each fund. Some ranged in value from $1,001 to $15,000, while others ranged from $15,001 to $50,000.

Sanders has frequently sought to tamp down interest in his taxes, saying they will bore the people who review them. The last time he ran for president, he faced criticism for not releasing his tax information more quickly.

The issue came up at an April 2016 debate, in which his then-opponent Hillary Clinton pointed out that she had released decades of returns and that Sanders and Trump should do the same.

The following day, Sanders released his 2014 tax filing, showing more than $200,000 income for him and his wife, most of which came from his Senate salary.

At a CNN town hall shortly after launching his 2020 campaign, Sanders was asked why he didn’t release more of his taxes last time around.

“I didn’t end up doing it because I didn’t win the nomination. If we had won the nomination, we would have done it,” he replied.

In that same interview, he promised to release them “sooner than later.”