Photos: Family, first responders say goodbye to Detective Ben Campbell at trooper’s funeral

Approximately 3,000 people filled the Cross Insurance Arena for Detective Ben Campbell’s memorial service in Portland on Tuesday. The state trooper was killed Wednesday when two wheels detached from a passing logging truck and one hit the officer on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden, where Campbell was helping a motorist who’d gone off the road in that morning’s snowstorm.
Thousands gathered to honor Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell on the day of his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Mary Schwalm | AP
Members of the Maine State Police stand during the funeral procession for Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers greet the casket of Detective Ben Campbell before his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers escort Hilary and Everett Campbell before Detective Ben Campbell's funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers escort the casket of Detective Ben Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An honor guard guides the casket of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Mary Schwalm | AP
The casket of Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell rests at the front of the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck.
