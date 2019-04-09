Photos: Family, first responders say goodbye to Detective Ben Campbell at trooper’s funeral

Approximately 3,000 people filled the Cross Insurance Arena for Detective Ben Campbell’s memorial service in Portland on Tuesday. The state trooper was killed Wednesday when two wheels detached from a passing logging truck and one hit the officer on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden, where Campbell was helping a motorist who’d gone off the road in that morning’s snowstorm.

Read the full story about Detective Campbell’s funeral here.

