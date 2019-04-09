Portland
April 09, 2019
Portland Latest News | Ben Campbell | Bangor Metro | Real ID | Today's Paper
Portland

Photos: Family, first responders say goodbye to Detective Ben Campbell at trooper’s funeral

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers greet the casket of Detective Ben Campbell before his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
By Lindsay Putnam
Updated:

Approximately 3,000 people filled the Cross Insurance Arena for Detective Ben Campbell’s memorial service in Portland on Tuesday. The state trooper was killed Wednesday when two wheels detached from a passing logging truck and one hit the officer on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden, where Campbell was helping a motorist who’d gone off the road in that morning’s snowstorm.

Read the full story about Detective Campbell’s funeral here.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Thousands gathered to honor Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell on the day of his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Mary Schwalm | AP
Mary Schwalm | AP
Members of the Maine State Police stand during the funeral procession for Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers greet the casket of Detective Ben Campbell before his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers escort Hilary and Everett Campbell before Detective Ben Campbell's funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers greet the casket of Detective Ben Campbell before his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers greet the casket of Detective Ben Campbell before his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Maine State Police troopers escort the casket of Detective Ben Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An honor guard guides the casket of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An honor guard guides the casket of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An honor guard guides the casket of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday.
Mary Schwalm | AP
Mary Schwalm | AP
The casket of Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell rests at the front of the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like