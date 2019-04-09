New England
Struggling Vermont hospital to use Maine company for emergency services

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Vermont — A struggling Vermont hospital plans to start contracting with a Maine-based company to staff in its emergency department as part of a money-saving effort.

The Lebanon Valley News reports that Springfield Hospital announced Monday that it would use BlueWater Emergency Partners, based in Brunswick, Maine, to start providing a board-certified physician, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to work alongside existing nurses.

BlueWater replaces a Vermont-based company that had provided emergency services at the hospital for 40 years.

Springfield Hospital had faced financial struggles for months before it announced job and pay cuts in early February. Officials said the hospital also received $800,000 from the state to be paid back next year. The hospital recently announced it was closing its birthing center.

 


