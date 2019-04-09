Bangor Symphony renews conductor’s contract and announces new season

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra announced at its concert last weekend the program for its 2019-20 season, and shared the news that Maestro Lucas Richman, who next year will be in his 10th year with the orchestra, has extended his contract leading the BSO for another five years.

Nationally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning conductor and composer Richman joined the BSO in 2010, and in 2014 moved to Bangor permanently with his family.

“My years so far serving as music director have been nothing but an honor and a great joy in my life,” Richman said in a statement released over the weekend. “I look forward to many more momentous collaborations as we continue our mission of enriching the cultural life of Bangor and its surrounding communities.”

The 2019-20 season features six concerts in the Masterworks series, as well as the annual performances of “The Nutcracker” with the Robinson Ballet and the annual pops concert.

The season will begin with an Oct. 6 concert celebrating Richman’s tenure as music director, including “The Village Romance,” based on the score for the M. Night Shyamalan movie “The Village,” by composer James Newton Howard. Richman conducted the original recording of the score that appeared in the movie. Also on the program will be a new work from composer Kathryn Bostic, Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Pablo de Sarasante’s “Carmen Fantasy,” featuring guest violin soloist SooBeen Lee.

On Nov. 10, the orchestra will highlight works from Brahms and Prokofiev, including Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” and his Symphony No. 3, as well as Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring the return of piano soloist Benjamin Hochman, who last performed with the BSO in 2011.

At the Jan. 26, 2020, concert, Richman will make his BSO debut as a piano soloist, when he performs Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet. Also on the program will be Paul Dukas’ “Fanfare from La Peri,” Giovanni Gabrielli’s Canzone for Brass Choir, Igor Stravinsky’s Symphonies of Wind Instruments and Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade for Wind Instruments.

On March 22, 2020, the BSO and Richman will collaborate with the Maine Science Festival to premiere “The Warming Sea,” a new work by Richman exploring the effects climate change is having on the Gulf of Maine, with multimedia accompaniment. Rounding out the program will be

Bedrich Smetana, “The Moldau,” Nancy Galbraith, “Tormenta del Sur” and Claude Debussy, “La Mer,” as well as Walter Piston’s “Bicentennial Fanfare,” in honor of the state of Maine’s bicentennial year.

On April 5, the BSO will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with pianist Roberto Plano, and Haydn’s “Mass in the Time of War,” with soprano Jamilyn Manning-White and the UMaine Singers and Oratorio Society. Closing out the season on May 3 will be Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5, as well as Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral Music.”

As always, “The Nutcracker” will be performed with the Robinson Ballet around the holidays, with performances set for Dec. 21 and 22. For the pops concert — which has been moved from March to May — the BSO will perform “The Music of the Knights,” featuring songs from Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, set for Saturday, May 30.

All concerts, as always, will be performed at 3 p.m. the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. New season ticket subscribers for 2019-20 will receive 40 percent off their subscription. Individual tickets will be available later on in the year. For more information, visit bangorsymphony.org.