Crash involving tractor-trailer closes northbound turnpike lanes in Saco

A multi-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco has closed the northbound lanes.

Several northbound vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided at mile 34 early Monday morning, snarling traffic during the morning commute, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Traffic is backed up at least to mile 31 in Biddeford and at a complete standstill, as seen in the turnpike authority’s traffic cameras near that location.

State troopers arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m., and details about what caused the crash or injuries have not been determined.

This story will be updated.