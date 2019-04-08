Bucksport woman charged with 2-year-old’s murder appears before judge

A Bucksport woman charged with murder in the 2017 killing of a 2-year-old girl made her first appearance in court Monday morning, according to a spokesman with the state Attorney General’s office.

Savannah Smith, 21, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing, which was held despite the court clerk’s office in Ellsworth not opening for the day due to snow. Suspects in felony cases are not asked to enter a plea when they make their first appearance in court.

Smith is accused of killing Kloe Hawksley on Oct. 18, 2017.

Marc Malon, spokesman for the Attorney General’s office, said the Hancock County District Attorney’s office stood in for the Attorney General’s office during the brief appearance. The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case.

Bangor defense attorney Jeffrey Silverstein is representing Smith in the case, Silverstein’s office confirmed Monday. Silverstein was in court Monday afternoon and could not be reached for comment.

Malon said Smith is due to appear again in court April 22 to enter a plea.

According to information released last week by Maine State Police, Smith was arrested around 6 p.m. last Thursday at the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport after having been indicted earlier in the day on a murder charge by a Hancock County grand jury.

Smith was the partner of Tyler Hawksley, the child’s father, at the time of the child’s death nearly 18 months ago, according to police. Kloe was found dead inside a home at 264 Central St. in Bucksport after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about an unresponsive child in the home, police have said.

In December 2017, state police said they classified the girl’s death as a homicide.

Additional information about the case was unavailable Monday.