April 07, 2019
LL Bean awards grants for park projects

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, March 16, 2016.
The Associated Press

L.L. Bean is awarding grants for parks and green space projects in Cleveland, Chicago and Boston.

The retailer, in partnership with the Trust for Public Land, announced the $50,000 grants for each of the projects that will benefit thousands.

In Cleveland, money will rehab basketball courts, plant trees and add outdoor art to Lakeview Terrace, a public housing project. In Chicago, the dilapidated Douglas Park miniature golf course in North Lawndale will be revitalized. And in Boston, access to the Neponset River will be greatly improved in the Mattapan neighborhood.

In October, L.L. Bean announced its partnership with The Trust for Public Land with a $1 million investment. The two aim to ensure that there’s a quality park within a 10-minute walk of everyone in the U.S.

 


Comments

