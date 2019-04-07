Aroostook
April 07, 2019
Aroostook

Tractor-trailer hauling potatoes crashes in Aroostook County

A tractor-trailer crashed off Interstate 95 in Island Falls on Saturday after the driver suffered an unspecific medical event.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A tractor-trailer hauling potatoes crashed off Interstate 95 in Aroostook County on Saturday after its driver had a medical issue.

Justin Petroff, 34, of Deerfield, Massachusetts, was driving a 2000 Freightliner filled with potatoes south on I-95 in Island Falls about 10:37 a.m. when he suffered an unspecified medical event, causing him to drive off the right side of the interstate before coming to a stop in the trees, according to the Maine State Police.

Petroff was taken by Patten Ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The tractor-trailer was extensively damaged and removed from the scene by Westerdahls Towing, state police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.


