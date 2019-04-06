Suspect in Gray armed robbery found in tree after police chase

Police in Cumberland County caught a suspected armed robber Saturday after he fled a Cumberland Farms store in Gray that he had allegedly held up earlier in the morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office charged Jarryd M. King, 26, with armed robbery and violation of conditions of release. His last known residence is Warren.

The Falmouth Police Department filed additional charges of failure to stop for a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of bail conditions, operating after license suspension and creating a police standoff, all Class E offenses. King also was charged with criminal mischief, a Class D offense.

Detectives from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the Cumberland Farms in Gray at 12 Maine St. at 4:43 a.m. on Saturday after a report of an armed robbery.

King, the male suspect, had allegedly entered the store with his face covered and his hand in his pocket, as if he were holding a weapon. He ordered a night clerk to give him money, according to police, and the clerk complied.

King fled in a dark-colored, four-door coupe headed south on Rt. 100, police said. The vehicle and his description was broadcast to law enforcement agencies.

Falmouth police located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled, leading them on a chase that ended in a crash on Leighton Road in Windham.

The suspect then fled into the woods and was tracked using a K9 from the Westbrook Police Department and members of the Windham, Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and Westbrook police departments.

King was located in a tree. He initially refused to come down or cooperate with officers, but after a brief negotiation, he was taken into custody without incident or injury.

King was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment early next week.