Suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting charged with murder

The Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Eric Holder, the 29-year-old suspect in the shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle, has been charged with murder after the 33-year-old musician was killed two people were wounded over the weekend.

Holder faces charges of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of firearm possession by a felon. At a news conference held after Holder’s arrest Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said police believe the shooting occurred because of “a dispute between Mr. Hussle and Mr. Holder” and that the men “were known to each other.” (Shortly before the shooting, Hussle tweeted about having “strong enemies.”)

If convicted on these charges, Holder could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Holder allegedly approached Hussle outside the latter’s Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles to talk before the encounter turned violent, according to Moore, who clarified that Holder left the conversation with Hussle before returning with the gun he allegedly used to shoot at him and the two other men. Authorities said Holder was then seen fleeing the scene in a white Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified woman who has not been charged.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, within an hour of police responding to a call about the shooting. The Los Angeles County coroner determined that he died of gunshot wounds in his head and torso, referring to the altercation as a homicide.

Washington Post music critic Chris Richards described Hussle’s career growth as “strenuously slow but astonishingly steady, measured by more than a decade of independent releases and guest verses.” Hussle released his debut album “Victory Lap” last year, and it earned a nomination for best rap album at the Grammy Awards in February. Outside of music, Hussle was known for working to better his community through educational programs and arts projects.

Artists such as Rihanna, Drake and Cardi B publicly mourned their peer soon after the news of his death broke, and the space outside Hussle’s store filled with candles and flowers by Monday. But that evening, according to the Los Angeles Times, hundreds of mourners fled the memorial in a stampede after false reports of shots fired in that area. Several were injured in the process.