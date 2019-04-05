Bucksport woman charged with murder in 2017 death of 2-year-old girl

A Bucksport woman has been charged with murder in connection with the October 2017 death of a 2-year-old girl.

Savannah Smith, 21, was arrested Thursday around 6 p.m. at the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport after having been indicted on a murder charge earlier Thursday by a Hancock County grand jury, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. She is accused of killing Kloe Hawksley on Oct. 18, 2017.

Smith was the partner of Tyler Hawksley, the child’s father, at the time of the child’s death, McCausland said Thursday night. Kloe was found dead inside a home at 264 Central St. in Bucksport after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about an unresponsive child in the home, he said.

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Additional details about the crime have not been released.

Maine State Police and officers with the Bucksport Police Department have been investigating Kloe’s death since then. In December 2017, state police said that they had classified the girl’s death as a homicide.

Smith was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and will likely be in court either Friday or Monday, McCausland said.

