April 05, 2019
Hancock

Bucksport woman charged with murder in 2017 death of 2-year-old girl

Courtesy of Hancock County Jail
Savannah Smith, 21, of Buckskport, was arrested Thursday, April 4, 2019, on a charge of murder for allegedly killing Kloe Hawksley, 2, in October 2017.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

A Bucksport woman has been charged with murder in connection with the October 2017 death of a 2-year-old girl.

Savannah Smith, 21, was arrested Thursday around 6 p.m. at the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport after having been indicted on a murder charge earlier Thursday by a Hancock County grand jury, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. She is accused of killing Kloe Hawksley on Oct. 18, 2017.

Smith was the partner of Tyler Hawksley, the child’s father, at the time of the child’s death, McCausland said Thursday night. Kloe was found dead inside a home at 264 Central St. in Bucksport after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about an unresponsive child in the home, he said.

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety
Kloe Hawksley, 2, of Bucksport, was killed in October 2017. Police have charged Savannah Smith, 21, of Bucksport with murder in connection with the toddler's death but have not released details of the crime.

Additional details about the crime have not been released.

Maine State Police and officers with the Bucksport Police Department have been investigating Kloe’s death since then. In December 2017, state police said that they had classified the girl’s death as a homicide.

Smith was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and will likely be in court either Friday or Monday, McCausland said.

This story will be updated.

 


