State police detective’s funeral service set for Tuesday in Portland

Flags will remain at half-staff in honor of a state police detective killed in an accident on Interstate 95 until the end of the day Tuesday, the day of his memorial service.

A service for detective Ben Campbell will be held at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Janet Mills ordered that the U.S. and State of Maine flags be lowered until sunset that day in honor of Campbell, who was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck struck him as he assisted a driver along Interstate 95 in Hampden on Wednesday.

“Detective Campbell represented the very best of our state,” Mills said in a statement released Friday. “While we are heartbroken over his loss, we are forever grateful for his service. His legacy of kindness and compassion will be forever etched upon our minds.”

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family, friends, and loved ones – as well as Maine’s valiant law enforcement community – during this difficult time,” Mills added.

On Thursday, dozens of state and local police cruisers from police departments around the state accompanied the hearse carrying Campbell’s body from Augusta, after his autopsy, to Millinocket, where the 31-year-old Massachusetts native lived with his wife, Hilary, and a 6-month-old son, Everett.

The investigation into Campbell’s death continues. The driver of the logging truck, Scott Willett, 52, of Patten, the owner of Scott Willett Trucking, has not been charged. State police have said Willett has cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators are reviewing Willett’s truck and trailer to determine whether defects may have contributed to the incident.