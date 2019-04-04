Northern Light EMMC’s president is stepping down

The president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is retiring after two-and-a-half years on the job, according to the hospital’s parent organization, Northern Light Health.

Donna Russell-Cook has decided to retire for personal reasons, Northern Light Health said in a prepared statement.

Russell-Cook became president of Northern Light EMMC in October 2016 after stints as CEO of the Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and hospital president of CHI-Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Washington. Prior to that, Russell-Cook was administrator of Northern Light EMMC’s Heart Center and Critical Care Services from 2006 to 2009.

Russell-Cook is also a senior vice president with Northern Light Health, formerly known as Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems. As part of the system’s rebranding, it has renamed its nine member hospitals — of which Northern Light EMMC is the flagship — so they all carry the Northern Light name.

Northern Light is in the process of adding another hospital, Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, to its system.

Northern Light Health spokesperson Suzanne Spruce declined to offer any further comments on Russell-Cook’s retirement “to maintain her privacy.”