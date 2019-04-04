Hampden woman sentenced to 5 years probation for sham marriage

A Hampden woman was sentenced Wednesday in U.S District Court to five years of probation for conspiring to be in a sham marriage.

Marena Mushero, 28, of Hampden waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in December.

Mushero currently is serving a 10-month sentence at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham on a probation revocation for a felony theft. She is due to be released from state custody on Wednesday.

The case came to the attention of Homeland Security Investigations on Aug. 6 after Mushero told local police that she was in a sham marriage, according to documents filed in federal court in Bangor.

Mushero told Homeland Security investigators that she advertised June 1 on a marriage website stating that she would be willing to marry someone seeking a green card in exchange for money, according to the prosecution version of events to which she pleaded guilty.

Eilove Shrestha, 27, of Cupertino, California, a native of Nepal, allegedly contacted Mushero by email June 13. They negotiated a price of $13,000 to be made in installments, but he only paid her about $3,000, court documents said.

On June 24, he allegedly flew to Bangor from North Carolina, where he was then living, and the couple was married in Brewer on June 25. Shrestha allegedly flew back to North Carolina the next day.

The native of Nepal was charged in November in federal court in Bangor with one count each of marriage fraud and conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. He came to the U.S. in 2015 on a six-month visitor’s visa, court documents said.

Shrestha, who remains free on a $50,000 unsecured bond, pleaded not guilty in January to both counts and is scheduled to be tried next month.

If convicted of either charge, Shrestha faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.Mushero faced the same penalties.

Shrestha also could be deported to Nepal if convicted.

Neither Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge, who prosecuted the case, nor Federal Defender James Nixon immediately responded to a request for comment on the case.