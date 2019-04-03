Phippsburg man accused of attacking estranged wife with knife in front of child

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office says a man attacked his estranged wife in front of a 4-year-old child in Phippsburg on Tuesday.

Deputies say the suspect cut the victim with a knife, physically assaulted her, and threatened her. She was able to escape to a neighbor’s house, who then called 911.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Corey Ater, of Phippsburg, and charged him with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and violation of conditions of release.

A 4-year-old child, who was present during the incident, was safely turned over to family members, according to deputies.

Ater is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset without bail.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.