Botanical Gardens finishes restoration plan, agrees to pay nearly $19K for dam work

Boothbay’s Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens has successfully completed a restoration plan after the organization broke environmental laws during its $30 million expansion, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

In the DEP’s monthly enforcement report, the department announced that a restoration plan submitted by the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in 2017 “has been completed to the department’s satisfaction.”

To resolve the environmental violations, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens has agreed to pay the Atlantic Salmon Federation $18,629 for the purpose of completing the Head Tide Dam Modification Project, according the DEP report.

In October of 2016, the DEP gave approval for the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens — as part of their expansion — to permanently alter about 62,600 square feet of freshwater wetland, convert 3,211 square feet of forested freshwater wetland to emergent wetland and permanently alter 262,935 square feet of critical terrestrial habitat of eight “significant vernal pools,” according to the DEP.

Following the initial expansion application, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens submitted a new application that included revisions to the plan.

In 2017, prior to the revisions being approved by the DEP, a third party inspector found that the organization violated the Natural Resources Act by placing permanent structures in areas not approved by the DEP, altered wetlands without approval and performed excavation and construction, again, without approval.

In June of 2017, the DEP issued a formal Notice of Violation to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, stating that the organization and its contractors violated four federal environmental laws during the expansion project.

The expansion project generated criticism from neighbors, and others, including the BoothBay Region Water District, since it was announced in April 2016. In 2018, a federal judge cleared the way for the project to be finished, after approving a consent agreement in two lawsuits involving the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, the town of Boothbay and a neighbor.