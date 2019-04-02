Landmark general store on Popham Beach demolished

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — Percy’s Store, a landmark convenience store on Popham Beach in Phippsburg, has been demolished.

It was first closed after the 2017 summer season, but fans of the 70-plus-year-old establishment rejoiced when owners David and Tracy Percy announced on Facebook last spring they would reopen the store for “one more season.”

With construction equipment razing the structure over the weekend, however, another surprise reprieve will almost certainly not be coming for the summer of 2019. The land has been listed on the market for an asking price of $1 million.

Truly the end of an era. Posted by Barbara Hanley Keltonic on Saturday, March 30, 2019

This time, with video of the demolition circulating on social media, supporters wished the Percys well in retirement and shared memories of their visits to the store, buying ice cream and six packs, going back to the 1960s.

The store’s official Facebook page has been quiet since September, but when announcing their decision to close the store the previous year, the Percys wrote: “Our parents are aging and our grandchildren are growing. We have always been about ‘family first’ and now our parents need our help.”

The Percys originally listed the store and its 1.48-acre lot for sale in July of 2017 with a price tag of $1.25 million. It was billed as perfect for building a “dream home” near the beach, noting that the current commercial use and beach parking lot “can be continued or removed.”